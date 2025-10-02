Will Lionel Messi Visit Your City During His India Trip? Here's The Legendary Football Player's Schedule For GOAT Tour

Lionel Messi, the legendary player and the winner of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is all set to visit India. The Argentina and Inter Miami stalwart has confirmed his GOAT tour and has said that it is an honour for him to revisit a passionate football nation where he played 14 years ago. "I look forward to meeting a new generation of fans while sharing the love I have for this beautiful game. I have good memories from my time there 14 years ago, the fans were fantastic," said Lionel Messi in a statement.

Here's Messi's Schedule For The GOAT Tour

The Olympic gold medallist and the reigning world champion will start his tour in Kolkata on December 13, and he will later head to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi. Messi will also meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 15 in the national capital.

The GOAT Tour will see the football legend actively participating in concerts, meet-and-greet sessions, food festivals, football masterclasses, and even a padel exhibition at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Messi's event in Kolkata will be held at Salt Lake Stadium. The football legend is expected to share the field with Indian icons Sourav Ganguly, Bhaichung Bhutia, and Leander Paes in Kolkata during his second visit to the country. The football icon is also expected to meet the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni during his Mumbai visit.

All Eyes On Argentina's Friendly Game In Kerala

‘The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendly windows in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, from the 10th to the 18th of November, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala’, said AFA in a statement.