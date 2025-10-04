Updated 4 October 2025 at 12:38 IST
Premier League Matchweek 7: Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Marquee Chelsea vs Liverpool Clash
Chelsea and Liverpool will clash with each other in the much-awaited clash of matchweek seven. Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table
The 2025/26 season of Premier League is in a crucial phase with Chelsea and Liverpool all set to lock horns with each other in the headline clash. Arne Slot's Liverpool were stunned by Newcastle United in the previous week. Newcastle scored in the last minute of stoppage time, and it resulted in Liverpool losing the first match of the season. Liverpool are at the risk of losing their top spot to Bournemouth and Arsenal, who are at the second and third spot with fourteen and thirteen points respectively.
It is also a big week for Manchester United, who were humiliated at the hands of Brentford. The 'Red Devils' were coming off a dominant victory against Chelsea and were aiming to have two consecutive victories for the first time in Amorim's reign, but they were left heartbroken. After their 3-1 loss against Brentford, United and their manager Ruben Amorim are in dire need to secure a victory.
United have managed to secure just seven points from their last six matches, and Ruben Amorim will like to believe that time might be running out for him at Old Trafford.
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Seven
Saturday, October 4, 2025
- 5 PM: Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
- 7:30 PM: Arsenal vs West Ham United
- 7:30 PM: Manchester United vs Sunderland
- 10 PM: Chelsea vs Liverpool
Sunday, October 5, 2025
- 6:30 PM: Aston Villa vs Burnley
- 6:30 PM: Everton vs Crystal Palace
- 6:30 PM: Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest
- 6:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton and Hove Albion
- 9 PM: Brentford vs Manchester City
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Seven
Fans can catch all the action of the upcoming Matchweek Seven on the Star Sports channels or stream them on the Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
