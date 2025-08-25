Amid Ongoing Standoff, AIFF Reveals 'Constructive' Talks With FSDL, To Present Proposal On August 28 Before Supreme Court

The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited have held constructive and positive talks during a meeting in Bengaluru on August 25. The Indian Super League has been delayed as no consensus has been reached regarding the renewal of the Master Rights Agreement.

AIFF And FSDL Held Positive Talks

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed both parties to reach an agreement before the next hearing in the Supreme Court, which is scheduled to be held on August 28. The MRA is scheduled to expire in December, and uncertainty has been hovering over the future of the Indian Super League.

AIFF issued a statement confirming the development.

“As directed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, representatives of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) met on Monday, August 25, 2025, to deliberate on the way forward for the 2025-26 football season.

“Both parties approached the discussions in a constructive and positive spirit and expressed confidence in arriving at a mutually agreed proposal that will ensure the continued development and progress of football in India.

“The joint proposal will be submitted before the Hon’ble Supreme Court on August 28. The parties will make no further comments while the matter is sub-judice."

Many ISL Clubs halted Their Operations

Earlier, 10 I-League clubs requested the introduction of relegation and promotion in the Indian Super League. In a letter to the amicus curiae of the ongoing constitution case, Aizawl FC, Namdhari FC, Rajasthan United, Dempo SC, Gokulam Kerala, Real Kashmir, Sreenidi Deccan, Shillong Lajong, Diamond Harbour FC and Chanmari FC insisted as per the AFC roadmap, relegation and promotion should be a part of both I-League and ISL.