FIFPro Intervenes As Concerns Grow Around Indian Super League, Demands FIFA Intervention To Solve Ongoing FSDL-AIFF Crisis: Report

The uncertainty surrounding the Indian Super League has managed to knock on global doors as FIFPro, the world football players’ union, has reached out to FIFA, demanding an intervention into the matter. Several clubs, including Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC and Bengaluru FC, have already suspended their operations as the future of the ISL is hovering under the clouds.

FIFPro Demands FIFA Intervention After Players Complained of Contract Suspensions

The Master Rights Agreement between Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) and the All Indian Football Federation is scheduled to expire in December this year. FSDL has put a hold on the ISL 20-25-26 and a consensus is yet to be reached between the two parties. Fearing the unthinkable, at least three ISL clubs have paused operations, while, except for a handful of clubs, the transfer business has also been at a standstill.

As reported by the Telegraph, the FIFPro letter to FIFA stated, “Unfortunately, there is currently no clear roadmap in terms of the next competition edition’s kick-off and calendar, but also no financial stability, which is obviously fundamental for all interested parties, especially the players who we represent.”

The letter also mentioned that a huge number of players have approached the FIFPro, complaining about the contract suspensions. “A significant number of players have approached FIFPro and its members to report unilateral suspensions of their employment contracts until further notice by various clubs due to participate in the ISL. Such unlawful suspensions — in direct breach of the players’ labour rights — combined with the general state of uncertainty surrounding the near future of the ISL, have plunged players into a great state of uncertainty and distress. Their livelihoods and careers are on the line.”

AIFF Revealed Minutes Of Meeting With ISL Clubs On August 14