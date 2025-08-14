Amid Indian Super League Uncertainty, AIFF Reveals Details Of Meeting With ISL Clubs, Issues Clarification On Super Cup

FC Goa players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar | Image: ANI

The All India Football Federation released the minutes of the meeting held with the Indian Super League clubs. The future of the ISL has hit a roadblock after Football Sports Development Limited announced they have put a hold on the upcoming season due to unresolved contract issues.

The Master Rights Agreement between the AIFF anf FSDL is all set to expire in December this year and both parties have failed to reach a consensus so far. Fearing the uncertainty looming ahead, a number of clubs, including the likes of Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC, have suspended their operations for the time being.

The ISL clubs had a meeting with AIFF on August 7, and on August 14, the AIFF revealed that the dates of the upcoming ISL will depend on the outcome of the Supreme Court's verdict, provided all the legal counsel of the ISL clubs agree.

AIFF also insisted that they comply with the AFC-aligned statutes when it comes to club licensing. They also cited that the clubs in the youth leagues are seeking to reduce costs and AIFF suggested a restructuring which will allow the clubs to reduce travel.

They also confirmed that the Super Cup will be held from six weeks now on, and another meeting will be convened in the next 7-10 days to confirm the fixtures of the tournament, which will be held ahead of the ISL this time. The review of the ISL, including a potential date of the league, will also be discussed in the meeting.

What Has Been The Real Issue Behind The AIFF-FSDL Fiasco?

ISL has been the top football league for the last few seasons and FSDL has been managing the league.

The current partnership has stood in place since 2010, and FSDL has reportedly been paying AIFF a whopping 50 crore every year in order to manage the ISL and the Indian National Team. But now, as per reports, FSDL mooted a new plan for the new contract in which the clubs would be offered a 60% stake, while FSDL and AIFF would hold 26% and 14% respectively.