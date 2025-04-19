AIFF Appeals Committee Declares Churchill Brothers As I-League Champions, Inter Kashi To Challenge Decision At CAS

AIFF's Appeals Committee have declared Churchill Brothers as the I-League champions for the 2024-25 season. This is Churchill's third I-League title and their first in the last 12 years.

Churchill Brothers Crowned I-League Champions

Inter Kashi who provisionally finished the I-League table at the top, had appealed against Namdhari FC as they alleged their opponents fielded an an ineligible player during the game. Inter Kashi were initially awarded three points by the AIFF, but Namdhari appealed against the verdict. The AIFF finally reviewed all the situations and rejected Inter Kashi's appeal and announced Churchull as the champions.

An AIFF statement said, As per an order received from the AIFF Appeals Committee on Saturday, April 19, 2025, on the appeal by Namdhari Football Club regarding Match No. 45 of I-League 2024-25, Churchill Brothers FC Goa, who have the highest number of points in the league, are now the champions."

Inter Kashi To Move To CAS Against AIFF's Verdict

Inter Kashi confirmed they will lodge an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport seeking justice. The club released a statement. “The conclusion of the hearing, and with it, the exhaustion of all internal dispute resolution processes, enables Inter Kashi to approach the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for a truly free and fair hearing of the matter.

“From the very beginning, Inter Kashi has been clear that the case involves a simple interpretation of rules and regulations. We will leave no stone unturned to secure justice, and any celebration in the interim may ultimately prove to be premature.”