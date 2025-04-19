Kalinga Super Cup: Preview, Format, Venue, Live Streaming And All You Need To Know

The 5th edition of the Kalinga Super Cup is knocking on the door. After the conclusion of the Indian Super League, focus will be on Bhubaneswar, where 15 teams will be battling for a spot in the AFC Champions League Two. The tournament will kick off on April 20 with East Bengal facing off against Kerala Blasters.

Refurbished Format With No Group Stage In Super Cup

Unlike the previous editions, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) introduced a knockout format this time to spice up the competition this time. Just like the first two seasons, teams will not get a second chance and a defeat would see them exit the competition. So there will be added pressure on the players, which might reflect on having more exciting games this time around.

There could be a potential Kolkata derby in the quarterfinals if East Bengal get the better of their opponents in the opeong encounter. The second quarterfinal will be played between the winner of match 2 and 3, followed by the third semifinal between the winners of match 4 and 5. Winners of matches 6 and 7 will take on each other in the quarterfinals.

Two semifinals will be played between the winners of QF 1 and 2, followed by the winners of QF 3 and 4, respectively. The final will be played on May 3.

Who Will Win The Ticket To Asia?

A depleted East Bengal can still resurrect their season with their second successive Super Cup title. The Red And Golds encountered an underwhelming season and will be eager to prove their existence on the national stage. Their archrival, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, have been on a roll and would be looking for their third trophy of the season after conquering the ISL Club Shield and ISL Cup. They will open their Super Cup campaign in the quarterfinals following Churchill Brothers' withdrawal from the tournament.

Last year's runners-up, Odisha FC, didn't qualify for the ISL playoffs and lost to East Bengal in the Super Cup final. Alongside Odisha FC, both NorthEast United FC and Jamshedpur FC had a brilliant ISL campaign and will be looking to replicate their margin in the Super Cup.

Kalinga Super Cup Venue and Live Streaming