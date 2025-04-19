Amid Future Speculations, Carlo Ancelotti Brushes Off Real Madrid Rift Talks: 'There's No Confrontation With The Club'

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid future has been the subject of intense scrutiny ever since they were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals courtesy of a 5-1 aggregate loss over two legs by Arsenal.

Media reports in Spain suggested that he would be relieved of his duties after the Copa del Rey final vs FC Barcelona regardless of the result, which will take place next week.

There has also been talks about a falling out taking place behind the scenes between Ancelotti and Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

But the Italian has now sought to downplay any of those talks, saying they are not true.

Ancelotti Focused On The Future

Speaking to the media ahead of their next La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao, Ancelotti said the focus of everyone at the club is only on what lies ahead.

"I've spoken with the players and the club. We're all thinking the same way, which is to keep fighting for the trophies we have left," Ancelotti said.

He also outright denied any reports of a rift between him and Perez.

“There's no confrontation with the club. We're all in the same boat. Anyone who says there's a confrontation with the club, or the president [Florentino Perez], isn't telling the truth.”

No Clarity on Managerial Role Yet

And he also chose to steer clear of any talks around his own future at the club.

"I don't want to talk about my future today. It's an obvious question, but I don't want to talk about it. So all I say is we'll talk about it with the club at the end of the season."

It is similar to what Xabi Alonso, one of the people linked to the job should Ancelotti leave, has also said.