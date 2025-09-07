AIFF Confirms Super Cup To Start From October 25, Tender To be Floated As Per Supreme Court's Directive

The All India Football Federation announced it will float a tender in order to select a commercial partner as per the Supreme Court's directive. The AIFF also confirmed the Super Cup will run from October 25, 2025, to November 22, 2025, in a phased manner.

AIFF To Initiate Bidding process For New Commercial Partner

Following the Supreme Court's verdict, the AIFF Executive Committee had a virtual meeting on September 6 for the first time. It has been decided that the AIFF will call for a Request for Quotation (RFQ), and the entire process will be overseen by a Bid Evaluation Committee. The BEC will be chaired by Hon’ble Justice L. Nageswara Rao, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Mr. Kesavaran Murugasu, member, Audit & Compliance Committee, Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and Mr. Kalyan Chaubey, President, All India Football Federation (AIFF).

Once the Master Rights Agreement is finalised, the dates for the upcoming Indian Super League are expected to be finalised. AIFF had an MRA in place with Football Sports Development Limited since 2010, in which FSDL used to pay a whopping INR 50 crore to AIFF every year to exercise their rights on all tournaments and other properties.

But the existing MRA set to expire in December, the Supreme Court on September 1, ordered the AIFF to commence the bidding process in search of a new commercial partner under the careful watch of Justice L. Nageswara Rao.

Super Cup To Start On October 25