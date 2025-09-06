FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Why England Host Andorra At Villa Park And Not Wembley Stadium, Here's What You Need To Know

The first official international break resumed this week as the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers have started. Thomas Tuchel's England will open their FIFA World Cup Qualifying campaign against Andorra at Villa Park on Saturday.

Why England Are Playing Their FIFA World Cup Qualifiers At Villa Park

Wembley has been the home for the Three Lions when it comes to home matches, but this time, Villa Park will host Andorra. Popular English band Coldplay will hold a concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, and this has allowed England to conduct their FIFA World Cup 2026 match at Aston Villa's home ground.

Saturday's match will be England's first game at Villa Park since 2005, a 0-0 draw against the Netherlands. Villa Park hosted a lot of matches in the 2000s and will again play host for the Three Lions. England's other international friendly in June was also hosted at Nottingham Forest's home ground.

Tuchel insisted Villa Park would offer a sensational atmosphere for the home team. He told the reporters, “I know from my own visits to the stadium this season that it is capable of creating an outstanding atmosphere and is located close to St. George's Park, which is a positive for our preparation. We hope to be able to generate another special atmosphere and create a memorable occasion for all fans.”

England have been pitted in a comparatively easy group with Albania, Serbia, Latvia and Andorra. The Three Lions crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a quarterfinal defeat against France. England have played nine matches at Villa Park so far, winning four, drawing four and losing just one game.

Harry Kane has been in devastating form and the Bayern Munich frontman is expected to lead the line for the Three Lions on Saturday.

