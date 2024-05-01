Advertisement

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has handed out a suspension of two matches, with an additional suspended sentence of another two games, to Mohun Bagan Super Giant player Armando Sadiku for making offensive gestures in the technical area during their ISL match against Odisha FC in Bhubaneshwar on April 23.

Sadiku violated Article 51 of the apex body's disciplinary code.

He has also been sanctioned Rs 50,000 for his current recorded offence.

The MBSG footballer from Albania was found in breach of Article 51 of the code due to his offensive gestures in the technical area against a match official, following his second yellow card (automatic red) in the 67th minute of the match.

As per the AIFF disciplinary committee verdict, Sadiku's suspension can be read in two parts: 1) An immediate two-match suspension, including the automatic suspension received for two cautions in the match.

2) The player has been put on a probationary period for two years – and if found guilty of another offence during this period – the remaining two-match suspension will come into effect over and above the DC's verdict of the latest offence at that time.