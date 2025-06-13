AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey Confirms Manolo Marquez's Fate To Be Decided Soon , Call To Be Taken During Executive Committee Meeting

Manolo Marquez has been under severe pressure following India's humiliating defeat at the hands of Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2027. Stefan Pereira scored a 95-minute penalty to send the Blue Tigers further into uncertainty at the Kai Tak Stadium.

This is India's second successive defeat after their loss to Thailand in an international friendly earlier. Growing concerns have deepened following India's recent crisis, and during a press conference, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey insisted that the fate of Manolo Marquez will be decided in the executive meeting to be held on June 29.

As quoted by Sportstar, he said, “Manolo Marquez is a highly rated coach and has a good understanding of Indian football and the players. However, in the past few days, I have received several calls on whether the coach will continue or not. We have an executive committee meeting on June 29, where we will take a call on that. However,it is unrealistic to expect wins without scoring first.”

Blue Tigers Have A Tough Task To Cut Out

India's hopes for qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup have taken a serious nosedive. They are currently in the 4th place in Group C and have four matches remaining. They have two home matches against Singapore and Hong Kong, while they will also be visiting Singapore and Bangladesh for the remaining away matches. Not only do they have to win all of their remaining matches, they also have to point their hopes on how other teams fare in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.