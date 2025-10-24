Updated 24 October 2025 at 17:50 IST
AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Groups, Venues, Fixtures, Live Streaming, And All You Need To Know
The 2025-2026 edition of the Super Cup will start on Saturday, October 25, with 16 teams taking part in the tournament.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: The sixth edition of the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will begin on Saturday, October 25, with East Bengal FC locking horns against Dempo SC and Mohun Bagan SG taking on Chennaiyin FC on the opening day.
A total of 16 teams are taking part in the 2025-2026 edition of the Super Cup. Teams are divided into four Groups: A, B, C, and D. Each Group consists of four teams.
Earlier in October, the All India Football Federation confirmed that Real Kashmir FC had pulled their team from the tournament after their foreign players did not receive Indian visas. Instead of Real Kashmir FC, AIFF confirmed that Goa's local club, Dempo Sporting Club, will be taking part in the tournament.
A total of 24 matches will be played in the group stage fixtures, starting from October 25 to November 6. After that, there will be a gap for a short period of time for the November FIFA International Window. The knockout matches will be played after the end of the international window.
The AIFF also did not reveal the schedule for the playoff of the Super Cup 2025-2026 as of now. It will be announced soon.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Groups
Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Dempo SC
Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi
Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC
Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Venues
The upcoming sixth edition of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will be played in Goa. GMC Stadium in Bambolim and PJN Stadium in Fatorda will be hosting the matches in the forthcoming edition of the AIFF Super Cup.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming
The sixth edition of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the upcoming AIFF Super Cup will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website with an active subscription.
AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Fixtures
- 16:30, October 25: East Bengal FC vs Dempo SC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, October 25: Mohun Bagan SG vs Chennaiyin FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, October 26: NorthEast United FC vs Inter Kashi - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, October 26: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, October 27: Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, October 27: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, October 28: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, October 28: Mohun Bagan SG vs Dempo SC FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, October 29: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, October 29: FC Goa vs Inter Kashi - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 19:30, October 30: Bengaluru FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, October 30: Rajasthan United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 16:30, October 31: Dempo SC vs Chennaiyin FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, October 31: Mohun Bagan SG vs East Bengal FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, November 1: Inter Kashi vs Jamshedpur FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, November 1: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, November 2: Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Punjab FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, November 2: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Bengaluru FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 19:30, November 3: Rajasthan United FC vs Mumbai City FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, November 3: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, November 5: Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda
- 16:30, November 5: Gokulam Kerala FC vs Mohammedan Sporting Club - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 16:30, November 6: Rajasthan United FC vs Hyderabad FC - GMC Stadium, Bambolim
- 19:30, November 6: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC - PJN Stadium, Fatorda