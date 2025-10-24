AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026: Groups, Venues, Fixtures, Live Streaming, And All You Need To Know

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: The sixth edition of the upcoming AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will begin on Saturday, October 25, with East Bengal FC locking horns against Dempo SC and Mohun Bagan SG taking on Chennaiyin FC on the opening day.

A total of 16 teams are taking part in the 2025-2026 edition of the Super Cup. Teams are divided into four Groups: A, B, C, and D. Each Group consists of four teams.

Earlier in October, the All India Football Federation confirmed that Real Kashmir FC had pulled their team from the tournament after their foreign players did not receive Indian visas. Instead of Real Kashmir FC, AIFF confirmed that Goa's local club, Dempo Sporting Club, will be taking part in the tournament.

Advertisement

A total of 24 matches will be played in the group stage fixtures, starting from October 25 to November 6. After that, there will be a gap for a short period of time for the November FIFA International Window. The knockout matches will be played after the end of the international window.

The AIFF also did not reveal the schedule for the playoff of the Super Cup 2025-2026 as of now. It will be announced soon.

Advertisement

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Groups

Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal FC, Dempo SC

Group B: FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Inter Kashi

Group C: Bengaluru FC, Mohammedan Sporting Club, Punjab FC, Gokulam Kerala FC

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Rajasthan United FC

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Venues

The upcoming sixth edition of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will be played in Goa. GMC Stadium in Bambolim and PJN Stadium in Fatorda will be hosting the matches in the forthcoming edition of the AIFF Super Cup.

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Live Streaming

The sixth edition of the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026 will be live broadcast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the upcoming AIFF Super Cup will be live-streamed on the Jio Hotstar app and website with an active subscription.

AIFF Super Cup 2025-26: Fixtures