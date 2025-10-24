Lionel Messi To Stay In MLS; Details Of His Contract Extension With Inter Miami CF Revealed

Inter Miami CF has announced that Lionel Messi will continue his association with the club and remain a part of Major League Soccer (MLS). The 38-year-old from Rosario, Argentina, will continue being one of the top attractions in the US-based football league.

Messi arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the summer of 2023, ushering in a new era of success for the club. Under his leadership, the MLS outfit has won two titles — the 2023 Leagues Cup and the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield titles — to solidify his legacy in club football.

Details For Lionel Messi's Contract Extension With Inter Miami CF Revealed

On social media, the MLS outfit Inter Miami CF shared a video featuring Lionel Messi signing the contract inside the club's new stadium, which is currently under construction.

Inter Miami announced that 'He's Home,' fueling excitement among the fans.

Lionel Messi has signed a contract extension with MLS outfit Inter Miami CF, and he will be a part of the club through the 2028 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Further details of the contract have not been announced by the club.

For Inter Miami CF, having the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a significant impact in the MLS competition. Additionally, fans could see the World Cup-winning footballer in action during their planned move to their new stadium in 2026.

It also adds a significant revenue boost for the club as they gear up to move into their new home.

Lionel Messi Pumped Up To Stay With Inter Miami CF In MLS

Lionel Messi expressed delight during his time with Inter Miami and residing in Florida. He added that the project had become a reality and was glad to keep going.

“It makes me really happy to stay here and to continue with this project that, besides being a dream, has become a beautiful reality — playing in this stadium, at Miami Freedom Park. Since I arrived in Miami, I’ve been very happy, so I’m truly glad to keep going here,” Messi said, as per a statement from Inter Miami CF.