AIFF Takes Huge Call In Light Of Indian Football's Uncertain Future, Super Cup To Take Place Before ISL 2025-26

FC Goa players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar | Image: ANI

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) have made an enormous step as the uncertainty over the Indian Super League (ISL) continues. Amid the suspense, the Super Cup is expected to take place during the ISL window.

The tournament will now take place between September and December.

The September-December period is set aside for the opening round of the ISL 2025-26. Given that India's top-flight league football competition remains under heavy suspense, the Super Cup has received a push this year.

AIFF Reveals Super Cup To Be Held Before ISL Amid League Uncertainty

Indian football has been in turmoil at the franchise level, with the Indian Super League being under scrutiny. India's top-tier football league was in danger as FSDL's Master Rights agreement with the AIFF will lapse in December 2025.

Talks over a new deal are yet to take place, as the Supreme Court has halted any negotiations until its ruling on the constitution of the All India Football Federation.

AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey had met with the ISL club representatives and had finalised the plans. The winner of the tournament will get a spot in the AFC Champions League Two Prelims.

“We are anticipating (Super Cup) should be in the second or third week of September. Some teams need 6–8 weeks to complete prep and bring back players. In our next meeting, we’ll announce the kick-off date,” AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said, per Sportstar.

Kalyan Chaubey Makes Cut-Throat Admission Over Clubs Suspending Operations

The uncertainty over the Indian Super League has sparked concern among the Indian football clubs, with several teams suspending all first-team operations.

Football clubs like Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC have suspended operations due to the situation.

In response, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said that it was solely the club's decision and the federation cannot intervene.

“It’s the club’s decision to pay their players or staff. We can’t intervene, that’s how all top leagues operate,” the AIFF President added.