Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al Ettifaq will host Cristiano Ronaldo's side, Al Nassr, in the Saudi Pro League game on December 30, 2025, at the EGO Stadium. The host's side secured an easy win against Al Riyadh in their previous league game, securing three points. Whereas Al Nassr has won 10 of their last matches and will look to maintain their form against Al Ettifaq.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will be avoiding repeating their mistakes similar mistakes when they last faced Al Ettifaq. Al Nassr missed out on the title race last season and finished third; however, this season, the team looks adamant to end their Saudi Pro League trophy drought.

Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match start?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match will take place on December 30, 2025. The match will kick off at 11 pm IST.

Where will the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match take place?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr will take place at the Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium (also known as EGO Stadium) in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match?

The Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Ettifaq vs Al Nassr match?