Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Saudi Pro League In India?

The Saudi Pro League is gearing up for a Riyadh Derby, as Al Hilal is set to host rivals Al Nassr at the Kingdom Arena on January 12, 2026. A win against Al Nassr might see Al Hilal take a seven-point lead ahead of their rivals at the top of the Saudi Pro League table.

Notably, Al Hilal have registered 11 wins and just two losses in their last 13 Saudi Pro League fixtures. Al Hilal recently defeated Al Hazem 3-0, with goals from Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's side will visit the Kingdom Arena with caution after their recent drop in performance, with two losses in their last three matches, dropping them to the second position in the Saudi Pro League table. A victory over their Riyadh rivals will be a perfect way to rejuvenate the team. The spotlight will definitely remain on Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr's leading goal scorer this season, with 14 goals.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Saudi Pro League fixture between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will take place on January 12, 2026.

Where will the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League fixture take place?

The derby match between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will take place at the Kingdom Arena Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League clash start?

The clash between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will kick off at 11 PM IST on January 12, 2026.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Hilal vs Al Nassr match in India?

The Riyadh derby will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the derby in India?