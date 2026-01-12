'But You’ve Got To...': Darren Fletcher Warns Next Manchester United Boss About Former Manager Ruben Amorim Challenge

Manchester United's caretaker manager, Darren Fletcher, is set to hand over the reigns to an interim manager soon. Following the FA Cup knockout, the caretaker manager admitted that the man who will take over at Old Trafford would have to undo a way of playing that's "difficult to adapt from," hinting at Ruben Amorim's style of play.

Ruben Amorim was sacked by the club hierarchy last week after United's draw against Leeds. Notably, the Portuguese manager was sacked after just 14 months in charge, and one of the main hallmarks of Amorim's tenure was his staunch support for the 3-4-3 philosophy, even if it failed to deliver desired results.

While this was not the traditional game plan for the club, Fletcher shared that the next man to step into the managerial role will have to spend time unlearning the lessons learned under Ruben Amorim.

Advertisement

Darren Fletcher Sends Warning To Next Manchester United Boss

Amorim was a devout supporter of the 3-4-3 philosophy, often suggesting that playing in this format was not the reason for his side's poor performance. With three preserved at the back, the United players have had that drilled into them for more than a year now.

Darren Fletcher explained that the United players and the new manager would need to work together to outgrow this philosophy to get back into the winning ways.

Advertisement

Fletcher shared, "Confidence and potentially being used to playing a certain style and formation - that’s difficult to adapt from. But as I said, they’ve just got to come together. The biggest thing for me is that the group, the players, whoever leads them, comes together."

He further added, "It’s only them in the situation, it’s only them that can do something about it, build the confidence through grinding out maybe some results. You want to play nice football, but you’ve got to find a way to win first and, once you do that, hard work, attitude, application. It might not be pretty at times but from there you can grow and build and then fast, exciting football can come."

Who Could Likely Become The Interim Manager?