Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al Nassr will take on Al Ittihad as Cristiano Ronaldo's side will seek to continue their winning stride in the Saudi Pro League. Al Nassr are currently 2nd in the Saudi Pro League standings with 12 points, while Al Ittihad remain 8th with 5 points.

Despite lifting the title in the previous season, Al Ittihad failed to replicate their title challenge last season and will eye this season to revive their fortunes. Two frustrating draws have not been of much help and the home side needs to start scoring goals.

Al Nassr have been ruthless in front of goal this season, scoring 2 goals in the proceedings. The defending champions did a league double over Ittihad and will try to repeat their antics this time.

Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

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The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Tuesday, August 25.

Where will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match take place?

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The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will take place at King Abdullah Sports City, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match will not have a live telecast in India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Ittihad vs Al Nassr, Saudi Pro League match?