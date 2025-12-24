Al Nassr FC vs Al Zawraa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Match In India?

AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026: Al Nassr FC will square off against Al Zawraa in the upcoming fixture at the AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026, at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Wednesday, December 24.

The match between Al Nassr FC and Al Zawraa will kick off at 9:30 PM IST. The teams have faced each other only three times, and Al Nassr clinched wins in all the fixtures. The last time they faced each other was back on October 1, when Al Nassr clinched a 2-0 win over Al Zawraa.

Al Nassr FC are in their top form in recent times. The Riyadh-based club are unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. Al Nassr are coming into this match after a dominating 4-0 win over FC Istiklol on November 26. In the AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026 Group D standings, Al Nassr hold the top spot with 15 points from five matches.

On the other hand, Al Zawraa from Iraq are also unbeaten in their previous five fixtures. The Iraq-based club are coming into this match after a 2-1 win over FC Goa, on November 26. Al Zawraa hold the second spot in the AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026 Group D standings with nine points from five matches.

Al Nassr FC vs Al Zawraa, AFC Champions League Two 2025-2026 Live Streaming Details

