Mumbai City FC Face Potential Withdrawal Of City Football Group Amid Ongoing ISL Uncertainty

Indian Football is reportedly set to face another major setback amid the ongoing uncertainty regarding the Indian Super League. The ISL 2025-26 season is yet to begin, with no clarity from the All India Football Federation. As per reports, the AIFF currently have just ₹19.89 crore in its bank account and no certainty on ISL's future.

With this financial backdrop, Khel Now, in an exclusive feature, reported that City Football Group (CFG), the global football conglomerate that owns Premier League club Manchester City FC and ISL club Mumbai City FC, are set to withdraw from the ISL side.

As per reports, once the process is completed, Mumbai City FC will return to their original owners, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and businessman Bimal Parekh.

CFG To Pull Out Of Mumbai City FC Due To Uncertainty

The CFG acquired a 65% stake in Mumbai FC in 2019, starting a new era in the club. Mumbai City FC is one of the most successful clubs in Indian football, with two League Winners' Shields and two ISL Cups. Notably, they are also the only club to win the ISL Winners Shield and ISL Cup in one season, that is, during the 2020-21 season.

A source close to Khel Now revealed, "Mumbai City FC have communicated to the AlFF that there is a change of ownership structure at the club. City Football Group (CFG) are withdrawing from Mumbai City FC due to ongoing uncertainty in Indian football. All parties are now working through the final technical details to complete the process."

Uncertainty Continues For ISL

City Football Club's move comes at a time when the relationship between ISL club owners and the All India Football Federation are at an all-time low. The clubs are currently pushing for a club-led league system that would grant them long-term control over operations and commercial matters; however, AIFF have publicly criticised the proposal and called it disrespectful towards the board.