Mikel Arteta Delivers Swift Injury Update Following Arsenal’s Latest Carabao Cup Scare

On December 23, 2025, Arsenal locked horns with Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup quarterfinals, where the Gunners defeated Palace on 8-7 penalties, with Kepa Arrizabalaga earning the victory with a save from Maxence Lacroix. However, not everything was happy for the host's side as star winger Gabriel Martinelli had to be taken off the field in the 59th minute of the game.

Belgian player Leandro Trossard was sent in as a substitute, who tried to make a positive impact on the team despite the injury scare to the already injury-laden squad.

Following the match, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta provided an update on Martinelli and shared that the player was unable to continue with the game and thus had to be taken off.

Advertisement

Mikel Arteta On Martinelli's Substitution

Despite the injury worry, though, Arteta shared that he was happy with the results and shared that the Gunners still managed to create as many chances as possible. However, despite the chances created, Arsenal failed to convert most of them.

While talking about Martinelli, Arteta shared, "He [Martinelli] could not carry on, so we had to make the sub, but we were really good, we generated a lot of chances."

Advertisement

He further added, "In the second half, they were more aggressive, and we generated chances, but we didn’t find the trigger in the right moment to put the ball in the back of the net. But overall, another victory, and I’m really happy."

ALSO READ- Real Madrid Sensation Endrick Joins Ligue 1 Giants On Loan Prior To FIFA World Cup 2026

Kepa Arrizabalaga With The Last Save To Send Arsenal Into Semi-Finals

After Lacroix's own goal in the match, the Gunners looked well on their way to the semi-finals. However, a late goal by Crystal Palace player Marc Guehi in the stoppage time forced spot kicks after the full-time whistle.

Arsenal goalkeeper Kepa got the rare chance of playing the hero after playing second fiddle to David Raya throughout the league season. His crucial save from Lacroix came after both teams scored each of their first seven penalties in the shoot-out, thus sealing Arsenal's place in the semis.