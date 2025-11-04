Cristiano Ronaldo Finally Reveals Retirement Timeline: 'It Will Be Tough, I Will Probably Cry'

Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement has been a major subject of debate. The Al Nassr star is still going on strong at 40 and has been scoring goals for fun for both club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up On Retirement

Despite winning league titles in various countries, the FIFA World Cup trophy has eluded him so far. Amid all the retirement rumours, Ronaldo has made himself available for the Portugal national team and is leading the charge in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

But age has certainly caught him, and he is no longer the agile forward he used to be. He has moulded his football in a creative way, and he has been immensely successful. Ronaldo will turn 41 when he features for Portugal in the World Cup, and CR7 has finally addressed the retirement rumours.

During an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan, he said, “Soon. But I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes … It will be very, very difficult but I’ve prepared my future since (I was) 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure.”

Cristiano Ronaldo's Availability Remains A Suspense

Cristiano Ronaldo hasn't featured in the AFC Champions League Two, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature for Al Nassr when they host FC Goa at AL Awwal Park on November 5. The former Manchester United footballer didn't travel to India, and Al Nassr faced a lot of tough fights on the pitch. They did manage to run out with a 2-1 win, but FC Goa's spirited performance will definitely offer them some hope.

