Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Champions League In India?

Arsenal players after win over Atletico Madrid in the UCL | Image: AP

Arsenal will hope to maintain their winning streak when they take on Slavia Prague in a Champions League encounter at Fortuna Arena. The Gunners have remained one of the five teams who are yet to lose a match in the Champions League so far.

Mikel Arteta's side has shown promise this season and are currently leading the Premier League table by six points. They are also in the third spot in the UCL and with a win against Slavia Prague, they will further better their chances of securing a place in the knockouts.

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League Live Streaming

When will the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League Match be played?

The Champions League match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague will be played on Tuesday.

Where will the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague will take place at Fortuna Arena, Prague.

At what time will the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League match be played?

The Champions League match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague will start at 11:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League match in India?

The live telecast of the Champions League match between Arsenal and Slavia Prague will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. The match will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Champions League match in India?