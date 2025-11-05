Al Nassr vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?

Al Nassr will eye consecutive wins when they host FC Goa in the AFC Champions League two at Al Awwal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo remains an uncertainty for this match as the Portuguese superstar hasn't been involved in a single match in the AFC Champions League Two.

Al Nassr are topping Group D with 9 points and are certain to advance to the ACL two-knockout stage. FC Goa scored India's first goal in the AFC Champions League Two in the last clash, and their inspirational performance will certainly pave the way in this game.

Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will start at 11:45 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will take place at Al-Awwal Park.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The live TV telecast of the AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match in India?