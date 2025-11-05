Updated 5 November 2025 at 18:54 IST
Al Nassr vs FC Goa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?
The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will host FC Goa in an AFC Champions League Two clash at Al Awwal Park on Wednesday. Get all telecast details here.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Al Nassr will eye consecutive wins when they host FC Goa in the AFC Champions League two at Al Awwal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo remains an uncertainty for this match as the Portuguese superstar hasn't been involved in a single match in the AFC Champions League Two.
Al Nassr are topping Group D with 9 points and are certain to advance to the ACL two-knockout stage. FC Goa scored India's first goal in the AFC Champions League Two in the last clash, and their inspirational performance will certainly pave the way in this game.
Also Read: Khalid Jamil Names Probables For AFC Asian Cup Qualifier Against Bangladesh, Sunil Chhetri, Liston Colaco Miss Out
Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming
When will the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?
Advertisement
The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will be played on Wednesday.
At what time will the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?
Advertisement
The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will start at 11:45 PM IST.
Where will the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match be played?
The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will take place at Al-Awwal Park.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match in India?
The live TV telecast of the AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will not be available in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs FC Goa AFC Champions League Two match in India?
The live streaming of the AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Goa will be available on FanCode on a subscription basis. The match will start at 11:45 PM IST on Wednesday.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 5 November 2025 at 18:54 IST