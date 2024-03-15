Advertisement

In the Saudi Pro League, an intense clash awaits as Al-Ahli Saudi takes on Al-Nassr. With Al-Nassr positioned 2nd and Al-Ahli Saudi at 3rd, both teams are eager to secure the win. The competition promises an electrifying spectacle as the two teams battle it out at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Ahli as he has he will be looking to take Al-Nassr the winning ways after recent poor performances.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 15, 2024.

Also Read: Shaheen questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract

Advertisement

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 3 A.M. ET in the USA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Guardiola Sounds Alarm On Chelsea Star's ‘INCREDIBLE THREAT’

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 8:00 a.m. BST in the UK.