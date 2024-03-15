×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 14:33 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Live Streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight in Saudi Pro League?

Let's take a look at details related to how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming. Plus, will Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's Saudi Pro League match?

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the Saudi Pro League, an intense clash awaits as Al-Ahli Saudi takes on Al-Nassr. With Al-Nassr positioned 2nd and Al-Ahli Saudi at 3rd, both teams are eager to secure the win. The competition promises an electrifying spectacle as the two teams battle it out at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Ahli as he has he will be looking to take Al-Nassr the winning ways after recent poor performances.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played at the King Abdullah Sports City.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday, March 15, 2024.

Also Read: Shaheen questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract

Advertisement

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli  Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 3 A.M. ET in the USA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Guardiola Sounds Alarm On Chelsea Star's ‘INCREDIBLE THREAT’

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 8:00 a.m. BST in the UK.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 14:25 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The FIITJEE Salary delays and the future of brick and mortar coaching

Decoding FIITJEE fiasco

a few seconds ago
Air India Express

Air India Express

a minute ago
Samantha Mewis

New owners of San Diego

2 minutes ago
SBI plea rejection electoral bonds

Electoral bond buys

5 minutes ago
Water crisis has added to the woes of Bengaluru residents

Bengaluru Water Crisis

5 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ngidi ruled out of IPL

7 minutes ago
Board Exams

APOSS Hall Tickets Out

7 minutes ago
Ram Charan

Game Changer Photo Leaked

8 minutes ago
Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh on PAK

9 minutes ago
K Srikkanth with Sunil Gavaskar

Srikkanth on Virat Kohli

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE

9 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover on IT tax notice

Ashneer Grover IT notice

9 minutes ago
Man to Swim 32km in 10 Hours From Sri Lanka to India to Fulfil Vow For Lord Ram Consecration

Man to Swim

10 minutes ago
Ashneer Grover

Delhi HC Ashneer Grover

11 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Tyson trains for fight

12 minutes ago
Gujarat Titans head coach Ashish Nehra

BIG BOOST FOR TITANS!

12 minutes ago
Oh Yeong-su

O Yeong-su Found Guilty

14 minutes ago
UEFA Champions League trophy

New UEFA Champions League

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nita, Mom Purnima, Sister Mamta's Sweet Moment At Anant's Pre-wedding

    Entertainment15 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra: Over 100 Police Trainees Suffer Food Poisoning in Dhule

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Mamata Pushed From Behind In Her Home Which Led To Concussion: Hospital

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Rajasthan Reduces Petrol, Diesel Prices; Hikes DA of Employees by 4%

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Bravo names 3 India youngsters who are ready to rule world cricket

    Sports 19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo