In a highly anticipated Premier League clash, Manchester City is set to face off against Chelsea today. With both teams boasting impressive recent records, this fixture promises to be a thrilling showdown. Manchester City currently occupies the second position in the league standings, having won four of their last five matches, while Chelsea sits in the 10th position with a strong showing in their recent fixtures. As these two footballing giants collide, fans can expect an electrifying battle at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola believes ‌Cole Palmer could be a major threat to his side on Saturday

Manchester City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, has praised midfielder Cole Palmer as a "incredible threat" as his team prepares to play Chelsea in the Premier League. Palmer, who transferred from Manchester City to Chelsea in the summer of 2023, will now face his previous team. Guardiola will face his former player, Palmer, in the highly anticipated match at the Etihad Stadium between reigning champions Manchester City and tenth-placed Chelsea. The teenage midfielder scored against Manchester City in their previous game in November 2023.

Guardiola accepted responsibility for Palmer's transfer to Chelsea before of the crucial match, admitting that he chose other midfield alternatives over the academy product. Palmer's move to Chelsea cost GBP 42.5 million during the summer transfer window. Pep Guardiola spoke to the media and said:

“After two or three seasons he wanted more minutes than the last season. I understand completely. If Palmer had the minutes I gave to Phil [Foden] from the beginning, Cole Palmer would be here - but I didn't give them to him. That is my responsibility. Why? Because of Bernardo [Silva], Riyad [Mahrez], Phil. In that moment, I chose the other ones,” “For young players, we always want them to stay but this is normal. After one season it is nice, and the second season, but the third season it is, 'Oh guys, I want to play, I don't want to sit on the bench'. It's normal. We understand as a club. We got an offer from an incredible top club like Chelsea and I'm really happy for him. In all clubs these types of things happen,” “We knew the quality he has and the impact he has shown this season is enormous. It is not just goals and assists, it is the quality. He is an incredible threat for Chelsea. In the future you will not forget. It looks easy, but it's not,”

The Spaniard praised Palmer further, emphasising the midfielder's huge contribution on Chelsea's success this season. Palmer is now leading the goal-scoring rankings for Chelsea in the Premier League, having scored a remarkable 10 goals thus far. This incredible performance emphasises Palmer's importance to Chelsea's success and his great goal-scoring ability on the pitch.