Al-Nassr vs Al Ahli Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Super Cup Final In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo will have the opportunity to win another title when Al-Nassr face Al-Ahli in the Saudi Super Cup final at the Hong Kong Stadium on Saturday. Al-Nassr got the better of the reigning Saudi Pro League champion Al-Ittihad in the semifinal, and Ronaldo will be gunning for his first major title with Al-Nassr.

The Portuguese star signed a new two-year deal with the club and will once again lead the line this season. He hasn't shown any sign of fatigue, and with the arrival of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman, he will be able to play more freely without having to shoulder much responsibility.

Ronaldo laid off the pass to Felix for the winning goal in the semifinal, and the former Manchester United star is also just one goal away from his 100th goal for Al-Nassr.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup final Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup final Match be played?

The Saudi Super Cup final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will be played on Saturday. The match will kick off at 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup final match be played?

The Saudi Super Cup final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will take place at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup final match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Saudi Super Cup final match between Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ahli Saudi Super Cup final match in India?