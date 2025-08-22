Thomas Muller Issues Hilarious Warning To Inter Miami Star Lionel Messi: 'I Will Hunt You Again'

Thomas Muller recently ended his prolonged Bayern Munich career to join MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. The German international followed the footsteps of Lionel Messi, who joined Inter Miami from PSG on a free transfer back in 2023.

Thomas Muller Opened Up On Lionel Messi

Several reputed football players preferred MLS in their last juncture of their career and Muller has been no exception. He has faced Messi several times, both for club and country and won the duel most of the time. They will come face to face one more time when Vancouver take on Inter Miami in the MLS.

During a conversation with MLS, Muller insisted that between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former is more elegant.

“It worked out often enough. We had also big defeats against Barcelona once, I think 2015, when they won the [UEFA] Champions League. We lost against them, But to be honest, for me, Messi's the greatest player we have in this game. We always have this Cristiano [Ronaldo] and Messi discussion, but they both are crazy. Yeah, but Messi was a little bit more elegant."

The former Bayern Munich forward jokingly issued a warning to Messi.

“I think in my first 10 years as a professional player, I always went for Cristiano, if there's the GOAT debate. But now I'm a little bit older, a little bit more romantic, and I go more for the style than only for the performance, the work ethic, and so on and so on. And after Messi won the World Cup with Argentina, I go for him…But, I will hunt you again."

Lionel Messi's Embroiled In A Contract Saga With Inter Miami

Messi's future has been the subject of a major debate. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup looming ahead, the 38-year-old needs to play regular football in order to keep himself match fit. Before joining Inter Miami, Messi received a lucrative offer from Al Hilal but went on to join the US side. His current contract is scheduled to expire in December and the player is yet to reach a consensus regarding a new contract.