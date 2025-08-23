Historic Visit Beckons As Lionel Messi To Arrive India In November, Argentina Confirm International Friendly Match In Kerala

Lionel Messi and the FIFA World Cup-winning team, Argentina, will visit India in November to feature in an international friendly, the Argentina Football Association has confirmed. Messi last visited India in 2011 when they were involved in a friendly match with Venezuela at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

Argentina To Visit India In November

AFA confirmed the development with an official statement. “The Argentine national team, led by Lionel Scaloni, will have two FIFA friendlies in the remainder of 2025. The first, in October, from the 6th to the 14th, will be played in the United States (opponents and cities to be determined). The second, a FIFA friendlies in November, from the 10th to the 18th, will be played in Luanda, Angola, and Kerala, India (opponents to be determined)."

Kerala Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman also confirmed that they received an official communication from the Argentine Football Association regarding the visit later this year.

Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup winning Argentina team, including Lionel Messi will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window."

Lionel Messi Expected To Feature In FIFA World Cup 2026

Messi led Argentina to their 3rd World Cup title in Qatar last year and will also feature in the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in the USA. Mexico and Canada next year. Having already played in the MLS for Inter Miami, the 38-year-old is well-versed with the American condition, which could be a massive advantage for the La Albiceleste. Injury issues have hurt Messi of late, and he will be eager to be in perfect shape for the footballing extravaganza. Recently, Angel Di Maria also insisted that the former FC Barcelona star needs to feature in the tournament, irrespective of his fitness.