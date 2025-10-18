Republic World
Updated 18 October 2025 at 20:42 IST

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Live In India?

Al Nassr FC will lock horns against Al Fateh FC in the upcoming Saudi Pro League fixture on October 18.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr FC during practice session ahead of upcoming clash
Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr FC during practice session ahead of upcoming clash | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
Saudi Pro League: Al Nassr will square off against Al Fateh FC in the upcoming fixture of the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026, at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, on Saturday, October 18.

The match between Al Nassr and Al Fateh FC will kick off at 11:30 PM IST. Al Nassr and Al Fateh FC have faced each other 22 times. Out of which Al Nassr clinched 13 wins, and Al Fateh sealed three games. Meanwhile, six games ended in a draw.

Al Nassr had a stunning start to the 2025-2026 season. Al Nassr are unbeaten in their previous five matches. The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side are coming into this match after clinching a 2-0 win over Al Zawraa. Al Nassr hold the top spot in the Saudi Pro League 2025-2026 standings with 12 points after playing four matches.

On the other hand, Al Fateh FC sealed just one win in their previous five matches; they had a sloppy start to the season. Al Fateh FC are coming into this match after conceding a 1-0 defeat against Al Qadasiya. Al Fateh FC hold the 16th place on the Saudi Pro League standings with just one point after playing four matches.

Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, October 18.

Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What Time Will The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Live Streaming Of The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Fateh FC Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match can be live-streamed on the FanCode website and application with an active subscription.

