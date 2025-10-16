Real Kashmir FC Forced To Withdraw From Super Cup 2025-2026, AIFF Named Dempo FC As Replacement

Super Cup 2025-2026: The All India Football Federation (AIFF), on Thursday, October 16, confirmed that Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from the Super Cup 2025-26.

The football administrative body announced that Goa's Dempo FC will be replacing Real Kashmir FC in the upcoming Super Cup 2025-2026.

AIFF Reveals Reason Behind Real Kashmir's Exit From Super Cup 2025-2026

The All India Football Federation took to their official X handle to release a statement where they revealed the reason behind the Kashmir-based club's withdrawal from the upcoming tournament.

With just days before the start of the tournament, Real Kashmir had to pull out from the Super Cup 2025-26 after the club's foreign players had failed to secure Indian visas.

"Real Kashmir FC have withdrawn from AIFF Super Cup 2025-26, as VISAS for their foreign players could not be secured. They will be replaced by Dempo SC," AIFF stated in a statement.

Dempo FC To Play East Bengal In The Opening Match Of Super Cup 2025-2026

After Real Kashmir's exit, Dempo FC will take over the Srinagar-based club's place in the tournament. Dempo FC have been placed in Group A at the AIFF Super Cup 2025-2026, alongside Indian Super League (ISL) clubs, Mohun Bagan SG, Chennaiyin FC, and East Bengal FC.

It will be a major opportunity for Dempo FC to regain the spotlight of Indian Football as the Goa-based club are taking part in one of the top tournaments in the country after a long time.

The tournament will kick off on October 25 with East Bengal FC taking on Dempo FC in the opening fixture of the tournament at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim.