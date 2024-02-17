English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 17th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today's Saudi Pro League match?

Al-Nassr vs Al-Ettifaq Live Streaming: Will Cristiano Ronaldo play today's Saudi Pro League match?

Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring a goal for his side | Image: X/@AlNassrFC_EN
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a highly anticipated Saudi Pro League matchup, Al-Nassr and Al Fateh are set to ignite the field with their footballing prowess. With Al-Hilal leading the standings, Al-Nassr will be eager to secure a victory to maintain their strong position. Meanwhile, Al Fateh's solid form will pose a tough challenge for their opponents. The stage is set at the Al-Awwal Stadium for what promises to be an intense and captivating clash of footballing giants.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start for Al-Nassr in today’s fixture and the Al-Nassr captain is in fine form after he scored in their last match in the AFC Asian Cup against Fehia.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh will be played at the Al Awal Park at King Saud University Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh will be played at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

Also Read: Shaheen questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract

Advertisement

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh  Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh  Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh  Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 12 P.M. ET in the USA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Guardiola Sounds Alarm On Chelsea Star's 'INCREDIBLE THREAT'

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Fateh  Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Fateh will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. BST in the UK.

Advertisement

Published February 17th, 2024 at 16:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

10 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

13 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

15 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar drinks tea in Kashmir

Tendulkar in Kashmir

2 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Fam Jam

17 hours ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In Ethnic Wear

17 hours ago
Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia's Day Out

17 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun's Work Out Session

17 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shradhha Stuns In Pink

17 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul In Athleisure

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Hits The Gym

a day ago
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Wears Arm Sling

a day ago
Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin's New Look

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Smiles At Paparazzi

a day ago
Disha Patani

Disha Flaunts Her Moves

a day ago
Dhanshree Verma

Dhanashree's dance video

a day ago
Triptii Dimri

Triptii Explores Forest

a day ago
Rasshi Khanna

Raashii's Airport Look

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anil Kapoor Calls The Night Manager A ‘Milestone’ In His Career

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  2. IAF Kicks Off Ex-Vayu Shakti 2024 at Pokhran

    Defence11 minutes ago

  3. India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 Live Updates: India in strong position

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  4. WATCH | The God of Cricket visits Heaven on Earth

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  5. How Kamal Nath's Defection Will Shake Up Madhya Pradesh Politics

    India News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo