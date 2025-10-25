Al Nassr vs Al Hazm, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Live In India?

Al Nassr will seek to maintain their perfect start in the Saudi Pro League when they take on Al Hazm on Saturday. Having missed out on the AFC Champions League Two clash against FC Goa, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to return for this clash.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn't travel to India, and Al Nassr toiled hard to defeat FC Goa 2-1 in the AFC Champions League Two. Coach Jorge Jesus had confirmed the Portuguese star won't feature in group stage matches outside Saudi Arabia. The decision was taken keeping in mind his age and the upcoming fixtures.

Al Hazm are currently placed 13th in the points table and will fancy their chances on home turf.

Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Hazm will be played on Saturday.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Hazm will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Hazm will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al Hazm will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al Hazm Saudi Pro League match in India?