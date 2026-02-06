Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Saudi Pro League In India?

Al Nassr will take on Al Ittihad in a Saudi Pro League game on Friday at Al Awwal Park. Cristiano Ronaldo has not been added to the squad for the match and the former Manchester United star will continue to be on the sidelines.

The Portuguese star is reportedly unhappy over the Al Nassr owner's lack of investment in the January transfer window to bolster their squad. Al Nassr have fallen down in the pecking order in the title charge, but can reduce the gap with the table toppers with a win.

Ronaldo would have come face-to-face with his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, who has joined Al Ittihad recently. Al Nassr are in dire ned of a win and they will have to do the job without their talismanic striker.

Advertisement

Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League Live Streaming Details

When will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League Match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match will take place on Friday, February 6.

Advertisement

Where will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match take place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match will take place at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time will the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match will start at 11 PM IST on Friday.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match?

The Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match will have a live telecast on Sony Sports India.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad, Saudi Pro League match?