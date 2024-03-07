×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed Live Streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight in Saudi Pro League?

Let's take a look at details related to how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming. Plus, will Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's Saudi Pro League match?

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo kicks the ball during Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final match against Al Hilal at Kingdom Arena Stadium in Riyadh, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Al-Nassr and Al-Raed are set to clash in a Saudi Pro League matchup today at 10:30 pm. Al-Nassr, currently positioned second in the league, has secured 17 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses. They have displayed remarkable offensive prowess with 64 goals scored. On the other hand, Al-Raed finds themselves in a challenging position, with 5 wins, 5 draws, and 12 losses. The match promises an exciting display of skills and tactics at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Raed as he has served his suspension and is eligible to participate in the Saudi Pro League fixture.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed will be played at 10:30 PM IST on Thursday ,March 7, 2024.

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed  Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 12 P.M. ET in the USA.

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Raed live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Raed will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. BST in the UK.

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:19 IST

