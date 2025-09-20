Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Saudi Pro League Live In India?

Saudi Pro League's matchday three will have one of the most popular footballers in action in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Al Nassr will host local SPL side Al Riyadh in a thrilling fixture, and both sides are looking to put up a clinical effort to amp up their chances in the championship race.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to action and expects it to be jam-packed in Riyadh, as two local teams will look to solidify their authority in the game.

Al Nassr All Set To Face Local Rivals Al Riyadh In Thrilling SPL Clash

Al Nassr would enter the match as the top favourites, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the charge. The club has pulled off a solid start by securing wins in all the matches they have played in the Saudi Pro League.

The Riyadh-based outfit would have top stars like Ronaldo, Anderson Talisca and Sadio Mané in action, and their attacking display would be key in the competition.

Manager Luis Castro would be keen to secure some crucial points and also continue their winning momentum at home.

The recently promoted Al Riyadh have had a wobbly start, with a win and a loss in the matches they have been in action so far. Toppling an SPL side like Al Nassr would be a vital boost to their campaign.

The Riyadh-based outfit needs to have its defensive game in top gear, as Al Nassr would charge in with its attacking unit.

In terms of head-to-head numbers, Al Nassr has gained control over Al Riyadh, having been undefeated in their previous four appearances against one another. Both sides would be tested, and tactical brilliance would be key in the upcoming match-up.

Check Out The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Live Streaming Details

When Will The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place on Saturday, September 20.

Where Will The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will take place at the Al-Awaal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What Time Will The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match Start?

The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where Can You Watch The Live Streaming Of The Al Nassr vs Al Riyadh, Saudi Pro League 2025-26 Match?