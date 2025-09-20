Updated 20 September 2025 at 11:01 IST
Premier League Matchweek 5: Everything You Need To Know About Fixtures, Live Streaming Details And The Marquee Manchester United vs Chelsea Clash
Manchester United will take on Chelsea and Arsenal will clash with Manchester City in maytchweek five on Premier League. Liverpool are yet to lose a game in the ongoing 2025/26 edition
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
With the gruelling season of UEFA Champions League running in unison, heavyweights of the Premier League will have the onus upon themselves to register three crucial points. Liverpool are all set to face Everton and Arne Slot's men look like the favourites to win this competition. While Liverpool are all still undefeated in the tournament, Everton are yet to lose a game and they have held on to the sixth spot.
Manchester United have a lot to worry about heading into headline clash with Chelsea. City had defeated United in the Manchester Derby last week and the Red Devils need to change their fortunes around real quick. After one victory from just four games, Manchester United are currently on the fourteenth spot of the Premier League points table.
There is a lot to talk about the Arsenal vs Manchester City clash also. There was a lot of criticism around Mikel Arteta and his tactics after the Gunners went down to Liverpool 1-0 in Matchweek 3. Manchester City on the other hand have lost their previous four games against Arteta's side. City, under Pep Guardiola, have never been defeated against a side five times in a row and they certainly will like to keep this record intact.
ALSO READ | Real Madrid Outplay Marseille Despite Los Blancos Skipper Dani Carvajal's 'Moment Of Madness' Reigniting Memories Of Zidane-Materazzi Headbutt
Here Are The Fixtures For Matchweek Five
Saturday, September 20, 2025
- 5 PM: Liverpool vs Everton
- 7:30 PM: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Tottenham Hotspur
- 7:30 PM: Burnley vs Nottingham Forest
- 7:30 PM: West Ham United vs Crystal Palace
- 7:30 PM: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Leeds United
- 10 PM: Manchester United vs Chelsea
Sunday, September 21, 2025
- 12:30 AM: Fulham vs Brentford
- 6:30 PM: Bournemouth vs Newcastle United
- 6:30 PM: Sunderland vs Aston Villa
- 9 PM: Arsenal vs Manchester City
ALSO READ | Kylian Mbappe Becomes Fastest Real Madrid Player Since Cristiano Ronaldo To Achieve Special Feat During Los Blancos' UCL Opener Against Marseille
Here's How To Watch Premier League Matchweek Five
Indian football fans can catch all the action on the Star Sports channels or stream them on Disney+ Hotstar application or website. International users can watch the games on Peacock in the USA, Sky Sports in the UK, Optus Sport in Australia, and DAZN in Canada.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 20 September 2025 at 11:01 IST