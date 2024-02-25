Advertisement

In a highly anticipated Saudi Pro League match, Al-Shabab and Al-Nassr are set to face off at the Al Shabab FC Stadium tonight at 10:30 pm. Al-Shabab will aim to overcome their recent struggles and claim victory, while Al-Nassr seeks to maintain their winning streak. With both teams displaying impressive form, this encounter promises to deliver an intense and closely contested battle for supremacy on the pitch. Football enthusiasts can expect an exhilarating clash under the floodlights.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab match?

According to several reports, Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to start for Al-Nassr in today’s fixture and the Al-Nassr captain is in fine form after he scored in last 3 competitive games for Al-Nassr..

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab will be played at the Al Shabab FC Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab will be played at 10:30 PM IST on Sunday,February 25, 2024.

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 10:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 12 P.M. ET in the USA.

How to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Shabab Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Shabab will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 6 p.m. BST in the UK.