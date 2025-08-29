Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Cristiano Ronaldo Live In India?

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr will take on Al-Taawoun in the Saudi Pro League opener on Friday. AL-Nassr finished third last season, 23 points behind reigning champion Al-Ittihad and will seek to pile up the pressure from the start.

Ronaldo has renewed his stay for a further two years, and the 40-year-old's priority will be to lift his first league title on Saudi Arabian soil. Ronaldo scored his 100th goal in Al-Nassr colours and will look to add more to his tally./ The Saudi Pro League outfit has bolstered its squad with the addition of Kingsley Coman, Joao Felix and Inigo Martinez and will be looking for a start with a statement win over their opponent.

Al-Taawoun are unbeaten in their last three matches against Al-Nassr, and it remains to be seen whether they can maintain the momentum this time.

Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will be played on Friday. The match will kick off at 11:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will take place at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live TV telecast of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Taawoun will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Taawoun Saudi Pro League match in India?