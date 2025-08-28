Lionel Messi Masterclass Leads Inter Miami to 3-1 Victory Over Orlando City FC, Through to Leagues Cup Final

Football superstar Lionel Messi is, unsurprisingly, often the man that Major League Soccer or MLS side Inter Miami turn to when they need some inspiration and that is exactly what happened in their Leagues Cup 2025 match against Orlando City FC.

Messi scored twice in his return and Inter Miami beat Orlando City FC 3-1 on Wednesday night to advance to the Leagues Cup Final.

Inter Miami will be on the road to face the Seattle winner in the final on Sunday. The Sounders beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 on the road later Wednesday.

The Lionel Messi Show - Again!

Argentine skipper Messi was back for the second time in two weeks after a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Marco Pasalic opened the scoring for Orlando just before halftime, with the play surviving a VAR review for a possible handball.

Messi tied it in the 77th, converting from the penalty spot after Tadeo Allende was pulled down in the box. It was more Messi magic in the 88th when he combined with Jordi Alba to put Miami ahead.

Then, to finish it off in very similar fashion to Messi's second goal, Telasco Segovia gave the ball to Luis Suarez and got it back to put the finishing touch on the victory.

ALSO READ | Man Utd On The Verge Of Losing Two Players Ahead Of Matchweek 3: REPORT

How The Managers Reacted

Miami were understably jubilant at the prospect of being able to win another trophy in the Lionel Messi era.

"We are always excited to win and now we have an opportunity to take home a trophy,” assistant coach Javier Morales said. Head coach Javier Mascherano, it is worth noting, served his red-card suspension during the semifinal.

However, Orlando City FC's head coach bemoaned the fact that his player received a questionable yellow card.

"Brekalo's (first) yellow card was unbelievable. He doesn't even touch the player (Rodrigo De Paul)," Orlando City coach Oscar Pareja said.

“So this affects a team and affects the players to where the game becomes very difficult.”

In an expected intense affair, there were nine yellow cards total and one red card given to Orlando City defender David Brekalo.