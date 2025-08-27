Manchester United On The Verge Of Losing Two Players Ahead Of Matchweek 3? Red Devils Keep Chelsea Waiting For Star Winger's Deal

After two weeks in the ongoing 2025/26 English Premier League season, the 'Red Devils' aka Manchester United are still searching for their first point. United has played two games so far this season, to be specific, one home game and one away game. Manchester United lost their first game 1-0 against Arsenal and they later played a 1-1 draw against Fulham at the Craven Cottage. United will now play their next game against Burnley on 30th August 2025, during matchweek three.

Kobbie Mainoo Expected To Leave Manchester United: Report

It seems as if problems have slowly started to mount for Ruben Amorim and his men. According to a report in The Guardian, Kobbie Mainoo wants to leave Manchester United. It is being said that Ruben Amorim isn't willing to include Mainoo in his starting XI and he has been on no show so far in the ongoing 2025/26 season of the Premier League. Last year when Mainoo returned from an injury, he was no longer United's first choice in the starting XI and he was demoted to a role of a substitute.

Mainoo was a part of England's Euro Cup XI, but unfortunately they lost to Spain by a margin of 2-1. Mainoo then scored for United in their FA Cup final win against Manchester City a few weeks later. It is believed that Mainoo is competing with Bruno Fernandes, the skipper of Manchester United, for a place in the playing XI. It is almost certain that Mainoo's career is not progressing with United and he might very well be on the lookout to go to a new club.

Chelsea Eye Alejandro Garnacho's Services

Alejandro Garnacho is also on the hunt to get a new club for himself and is possibly eyeing an exit from Manchester United. It is being said that 'The Blues', aka Chelsea FC, is interested in securing the services of the 21-year-old winger but the interests of the clubs haven't aligned so far. Chelsea has reportedly valued Alejandro Garnacho at £35m, but United want £50m.