×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Live Streaming: Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight in Saudi Pro League?

Let's take a look at details related to how to watch Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai live streaming. Plus, will Cristiano Ronaldo play in today's Saudi Pro League match?

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo
Football Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a highly anticipated match, Al-Nassr will face off against Al-Tai tomorrow at 12:30 am in the Saudi Pro League. Al-Nassr, currently ranked 2nd in the standings, with 18 wins and 2 draws, will aim to secure a victory against struggling Al-Tai, sitting at the relegation zone. With Al-Nassr's strong offensive performance, the match promises to be an exciting showdown at Al-Awwal Stadium.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo play in the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai match?

Yes, Cristiano Ronaldo is available to play in the upcoming match against Al-Tai as he will be looking to take Al-Nassr the winning ways after the international break.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai will be played at the Al-Awwal Stadium.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai  Saudi Pro League match be played?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai will be played at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, March 30, 2024.

Also Read: Shaheen questions PCB's timing in terminating Haris Rauf's contract

Advertisement

How do I watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai  Saudi Pro League match in India?

The Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Tai will be televised live on Sony Sports Network. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai live streaming Saudi Pro League match in India?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Tai will be available on the Sony LIV app and website. The match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Advertisement

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the USA?

In the USA, the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Tai will be broadcast live on Fox Sports. The live streaming will be available on the Fox Sports app and website. The match will take place at 3 A.M. ET in the USA.

Advertisement

Also Read: Guardiola Sounds Alarm On Chelsea Star's ‘INCREDIBLE THREAT’

How to watch the Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai live streaming Saudi Pro League match in the UK?

The live streaming of the Saudi Pro League match between Al-Nassr and Al-Tai will be available on DAZN, as the streaming service platform recently acquired the rights for the UK region. The match will kick off at 8:00 a.m. BST in the UK.

 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Lootere

Hijack Movies To Watch

a few seconds ago
BAN vs SL: Bangladesh's DRS decision

Worst DRS of the decade?

a minute ago
Lemon Granita

Refreshing Desserts

5 minutes ago
Fish

Protein-Rich Foods

6 minutes ago
Greater Noida Student Commits Suicide

Noida Shocker

10 minutes ago
Peacelily Plant

Plants To Remove Dust

10 minutes ago
Vishing attacks on rise

DoT advisory on mobiles

13 minutes ago
Preity Zinta

Preity Looks Pretty

13 minutes ago
Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat Crop Damage Due To Unseasonal Showers

Punjab Farmers Fear Wheat

14 minutes ago
YUVA

Yuva Box Office Day 1

14 minutes ago
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Paul vs Tyson new rules

15 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

15 minutes ago
Neha Bhasin

Neha Stuns In Denims

17 minutes ago
Mannara Chopra

Mannara Celebrates B'day

18 minutes ago
Police officers standing guard outside the Peruvian President's house during the raid on Saturday.

Peru Prez House Raid

19 minutes ago
Breaking: Several hostages held in Dutch town of Ede evacuated

Hostages Dutch Town Ede

19 minutes ago
Government hikes wheat MSP

Punjab farmer woes

20 minutes ago
Netflix

Netflix big bet

29 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BTech Graduate from Jodhpur Held for Stealing Laptops From PGs in B'luru

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Elderly Woman Touches Pilot's Feet On A Flight To Ayodhya, Video Viral

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Woman Asks Blinkit To Deliver Cricketer Shubman Gill To Her Address

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'We hope to change the record,' says Punjab Kings Bowling Coach

    Sports 17 hours ago

  5. New York Strikers Set for an action packed calendar year

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo