Al-Nassr vs Al-Zawraa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?

Al Nassr will try to maintain their perfect record in continental competition when they take on Iraqi side Al-Zawraa at Zawra Stadium on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo's side thrashed FC Istiklol 5-0 to kick off their ACL Two campaign.

Ronaldo didn't travel to Iraq and will not feature in the match, and coach Jorge Jesus confirmed the player has been given a much-needed rest, keeping in mind the pile of fixtures ahead. Apart from him, the Saudi Arabian side included the likes of Joao Felix and Sadio Mane and are expected to field a strong lineup against Al-Zawraa.

The Iraqi side registered a 2-0 win against FC Goa in the last game and will definitely fancy their chance against the Mighty Al Nassr.

