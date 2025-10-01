More Worrying News For Liverpool After Champions League Defeat, Arne Slot Provides Alisson And Hugo Ekitike Injury Update Ahead Of Chelsea Clash

Liverpool suffered a double blow during their 1-0 Champions League defeat against Galatasaray. Both Alisson Becker and Hugo Ekitike had to leave the pitch due to injuries, and ahead of the crucial Chelsea fixture, the Reds are sweating on the fitness of their two key players.

Arne Slot Offers Alisson Injury Update

For the first time this season, Liverpool encountered back-to-back defeats in the EPL and UCL. Viktor Osimhen converted a penalty after Dominik Szoboszlai's elbow hit Baris Alper Yilmaz in the face inside the penalty box. The Reds had been on a seven-match winning spree, having won their first five in the English top flight and followed by a win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

But they will have a bigger problem to address after what appeared to be a double injury blow. Alisson injured himself while diving to his left to parry out an Osimhen shot during the UCL fixture. The Brazilian goalkeeper was visibly in discomfort, and he was immediately replaced by Giorgi Mamardashvili. Arne Slot confirmed Alisson won't be available against Chelsea this weekend.

"If my player is on the floor, I nine out of 10 times fear the worst – and by the worst I mean he cannot continue. That's what happened with Alisson.

"Normally, he will not be able to play Saturday. That's 99.9 per cent – I've already said 100 per cent, but let's make it 99.9 [although] I think it's 100."

Liverpool Also Suffered Hugo Ekitike Injury Blow

This happens to be the second instance under Slot when Liverpool have lost two consecutive games. Last time happened when the defending Premier League champions lost to PSG and Newcastle United in the Champions League and Carabao Cup final, respectively.

Also Read: Antoine Griezmann Registers New Career Milestone As Atletico Madrid Demolish Eintracht Frankfurt In Champions League Game