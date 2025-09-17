Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two In India?

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led Al Nassr will open their AFC Champions League Two campaign against FC Istiklol on Wednesday at the Al-Awwal Park. Al Nassr are on a two match winning run in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo's side didn't do well in Asia last season and will be determined to hit the ground running. They brought in the likes of Joao Felix and Kingsley Coman in the summer transfer window and have looked in good shape.

Istiklol haven't lost any of their last five matches and the Tajikistan side will definitely fancy their chance. Cristiano Ronaldo has been reigistered for AFC Champions League Two and he is expected to lead the line for Al Nassr.

Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol AFC Champions League Two Live Streaming

When will the Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Istiklol will be played on Wednesday.

At what time will the Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Istiklol will start at 11:45 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match be played?

The AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Istiklol will take place at the Al-Awwal Park.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match in India?

The live TV telecast of the AFC Champions League Two match between Al-Nassr and FC Istiklol will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs FC Istiklol AFC Champions League Two match in India?