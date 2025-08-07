Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly Match In India?

Al-Nassr will be ready for battle in a pre-season club friendly as their away tour makes a pit stop at Loulé, Portugal. The Jorge Jesus-led side would be up against Rio Ave for the first time. It will be an interesting battle for both sides as they will be tested against each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo's side would be positive with the wins they have had recently. Their confidence would continue to soar on their pre-season tour as they prepare to face off against a local Portuguese football club.

Al-Nassr Set To Lock Horns Against Rio Ave In Portugal In Club Friendlies

Al-Nassr has put up a commanding performance in the past two club friendlies, as they picked up big wins over Toulouse and SK St. Johann in Tirol. The Saudi Pro League side has been in a formidable position under head coach Jorge Jesus.

The football club's next challenge would be noteworthy. Rio Ave finished 11th in Liga Portugal 2024-25, with three draws, a win and a loss in their past five matches. The club also had a trophyless campaign. However, the challenge would be immense, since both sides will face off against each other for the first time.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight?

In terms of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese striker is expected to be in action as he is in full fitness and was seen training with the team. With the Saudi Super Cup semifinal against Al-Itihad approaching, it would be a good spot for Ronaldo to get some game time ahead of the big match.

When Will the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendlies Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendlies match will take place on Friday, August 8, 2025 from 12:30 AM IST.

Where Will the Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendlies Match Take Place?

The Al Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendlies match will take place at Estádio Algarve in Loulé, Portugal.

How To Watch The Al-Nassr vs Rio Ave Club Friendlies Match Live Streaming?