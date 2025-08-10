Al-Nassr vs Almeria Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-Season Friendly Match In India?

Al-Nassr will take on Almeria in a pre-season club friendly match at the UD Almeria Stadium. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a sensational hat-trick in the last match and is expected to play in this match.

Al Nassr have strengthened their squad in the summer and have added the likes of Joao Felix from Chelsea. They missed out on the Saudi Pro League title last season. Under Jorge Jesus' management, Al Nassr will seek another chance to lay their hand on that coveted title.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play against Almeria?

Al-Nassr will start their season against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semifinal on August 19. Cristiano Ronaldo extended his contract with Al Nassr, and the Portuguese star will once again lead the line for the Saudi Arabian club. The 40-year-old has been in fine form and will feature against Almeria on Sunday.

When will the Al-Nassr vs Almeria Club Friendly Match be played?

The Club Friendly match between Al-Nassr and Almeria will be played on Sunday. The match will kick off at 10:30 PM IST.

Where will the Al-Nassr vs Almeria Club Friendly match be played?

The Club Friendly match between Al-Nassr and Almeria will take place at the UD Almeria Stadium.

Where to watch the live TV telecast of the Al-Nassr vs Almeria Club Friendly match in India?

The live TV telecast of the club friendly match between Al-Nassr and Almeria will not be available in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the Al-Nassr vs Almeria Club Friendly match in India?