October 19th 2024
Alex Ferguson watches Aberdeen instead of Manhester United in week he learns his club role is ending
Alex Ferguson turned up to watch former club Aberdeen on Saturday after it emerged this week that his lucrative role as Manchester United ambassador would end.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson reacts in the stands before the Scottish Premiership soccer match between Celtic and Aberdeen, at Celtic Park, in Glasgow, Scotland, | Image: AP Photo
23:12 IST, October 19th 2024