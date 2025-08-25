Sunil Chhetri Left Out of Indian Football Team Squad For CAFA Nations Cup 2025 by New Head Coach Khalid Jamil

Arguably the greatest striker in Indian football history, Sunil Chhetri finds himself missing from the Indian football team squad that will compete for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with head coach Khalid Jamil instead naming a more youthful side for the tournament.

Chhetri was not named in the probables for the tournament either, and it is clear that Jamil has decided against a U-turn after the decision became the cause for much consternation among fans on social media.

Instead, the striker options available for the team are Manvir Singh, Jithin MS, Irfan Yadwad, Vikram Partap Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte - although at least one of them could start on the wings as well.

Why Did Sunil Chhetri Miss Out?

When Chhetri was not named among the probables for the tournament, Khalid Jamil made it clear that he is treating the tournament as a chance to play younger players and hinted at Chhetri being available for the more important games that are coming up.

"He (Chhetri) is not there in this camp because we are playing a tournament which will essentially serve as a preparation for our Asian Cup Qualifiers," Jamil said on the second day of the national camp.

"I also want to try out a few other players during this FIFA window. I had a talk with him about the same. It's always a pleasure to have a player like him in the team, and the door is always open for him."

It made clear that Chhetri remains in the scheme of things, but given a lack of domestic football it is still surprising to see Chhetri's name not on the list.

Uncertain Future of Indian Football

Normally, Chhetri could have stayed fit playing in the Indian Super League or ISL for club Bengaluru FC, but the league has yet to get underway and there is no assurance as to when that will happen.

The AIFF and the league's owners are at loggerheads over the Master Rights Agreement, which is set to expire and whose fresh terms are yet to be decided.